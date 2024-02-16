In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discusses his unique political stance, campaign strategies, and perspectives on various critical issues facing the United States and the world.

Running as an independent, Kennedy brings a distinct approach to the 2024 US presidential election, emphasizing the need for an alternative to the traditional two-party candidates, who he claims are the most unpopular in American history.

“You know, there are 60 percent or 61 percent of the American public in the most recent poll who do not want President Biden or President Trump as president,” Kennedy tells Al Arabiya English. “These are the two most unpopular candidates ever to run in America. The entire span of American history since polls started to run as the candidate for a major political party, both of them.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign

Kennedy’s campaign is notably gaining traction, as he mentions positive polling numbers and a strong favorability rating among Americans, particularly those under 45 and independents. His efforts to secure ballot access across the country, requiring one million signatures, underscore his commitment to providing voters with another choice. Despite his lack of political office experience, Kennedy believes his outsider status and dedication to truth-telling resonate with a public disenchanted with the status quo within the Beltway.

The interview also touches on Kennedy’s controversial views on various issues, including immigration, foreign policy, and the Israel-Palestine conflict. He advocates for controlled immigration, arguing against the current policy he describes as chaotic and managed by drug cartels.

On foreign policy, Kennedy criticizes the bipartisan support for military interventions and calls for an end to what he perceives as the US’s role in perpetuating global conflicts. When it comes to the war on Gaza, he challenges the narrative around the Israel-Hamas conflict, asserting that Israel’s actions are not genocide but a war effort to defend its sovereignty against an adversary.

“It’s not genocide. It’s war,” Kennedy tells Khan. “And in fact, Israel does more to prevent civilian casualties than any country in human history. And if you look at what they’ve done in Gaza, which is to warn people before they bomb, nobody else does that.”

Keneddy on overcoming drug addiction

Kennedy does not shy away from discussing his personal battles, including overcoming drug addiction, which he believes adds to his relatability and positions him as a candidate focused on healing and recovery.

“I talk about it openly. I think it’s important for people to hear about that. I think it’s important for people to hear stories of recovery and my impression is that there’s so many Americans now being touched by addiction,” he says.

Meanwhile, his stance on issues like gun violence and the Second Amendment reflects a nuanced approach that respects constitutional rights while advocating for a deeper investigation into the causes of mass shootings in the US.

Kennedy on vaccines, 5G technology

The interview with Kennedy concludes with his reaffirmation of the importance of addressing controversial issues such as vaccination and the impact of 5G technology, areas where he has previously been outspoken.

Throughout the discussion, Kennedy positions himself as a candidate willing to challenge conventional political narratives and advocate for policies that he believes will truly benefit the American people and address the root causes of the nation’s most pressing issues.

Kennedy’s candidacy introduces a compelling dynamic to the 2024 election, offering a vision that seeks to transcend the deeply entrenched polarities of American politics. As the election approaches, his campaign’s ability to mobilize grassroots support and secure a place on the ballot in all states will be critical to whether his vision can gain the broader traction he hopes for among the American voters.

“I’m going to be honest with myself, honest about the problems of this country, honest about the challenges. And if there’s an appetite for that at all, and if there’s no appetite, then I’ll lose. Either way, I’ll be okay,” he says.

