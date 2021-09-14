.
.
.
.
Egyptian professor teaches during the day, makes pizza by night

Amr Fahmy, a 32-year-old Egyptian, is a university professor during the day, and a pizza chef by night. (Supplied)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Amr Fahmy, a 32-year-old Egyptian, is a university professor during the day, and a pizza chef by night.

Fahmy graduated from university in 2012 and was appointed as a university professor the following year. In 2016, he obtained a master’s degree.

However, he found that his salary from his job as a professor was not sufficient, so he decided to take on an extra job. He bought a food cart and started selling burgers.

His business grew, and now he and his friends own their own pizza restaurant in Egypt’s capital Cairo.

He told Al Arabiya that he is not ashamed to work at a pizza restaurant where he personally prepares meals and delivers orders, adding that many of his university students come and visit him.

He said that that self-employment is the way to the future, and although academic work may be required for him as a university professor, private work opens wider horizons and helps him achieve greater self-esteem.

Fahmy added that he hopes to open other branches of his restaurant that offer all types of food, not just pizza.

