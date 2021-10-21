.
In pictures: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 opening celebrations

The Riyadh Season 2021 opening parade. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Riyadh Season 2021, which kicked off Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, witnessed the presence of more than 750,000 people in its opening parade.

“In the first Season, our motto was ‘Imagine!’ and in the second Season, our motto is ‘Imagine more!’ Do you believe that?” the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Turki Al al-Sheikh said in a speech before the opening parade.

Riyadh Season 2021 is expected to run from October 2021 to March 2022.

Tickets for Riyadh Season events can be bought on the General Entertainment Authority’s “Riyadh Season” application.

Visitors can link their tickets to the Kingdom’s COVID-19 tracking app “Tawakkalna” which is required upon entry in all public places in Saudi Arabia.

