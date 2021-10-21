‘Imagine more’: Riyadh Season 2021 promises bigger, better entertainment events

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!” promising visitors bigger, better entertainment events and offerings.

ليلة عشنا فيها جزء من الخيال في الافتتاح الاضخم في المنطقة ❤️🇸🇦

في مسيرة افتتاح #موسم_الرياض .. تجاوز الحضور 750 ألف 😎🔥

والجاي أكبر 🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/1efOWAQF1s — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 20, 2021

Opening parade

“In the first Season, our motto was ‘Imagine!’ and in the second Season, our motto is ‘Imagine more!’ Do you believe that?” Al al-Sheikh said in a speech before the opening parade.

“Surely you will believe, as long as we have an inspiring leadership that pushed every Saudi to raise their level of ambitions to achieve their dreams. Welcome to the Riyadh season,” he added.

خلف الكواليس .. مع الفنان العالمي @Pitbull قبل لقاء جمهوره اللي تعدى 250 ألف شخص في مسيرة افتتاح #موسم_الرياض 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/2C1FpjCg4S — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 20, 2021

The events and activities of Riyadh Season are distributed in 14 entertainment zones in different locations across Riyadh. They include entertainment activities, challenges, cafes, restaurants and stores that reflect the diversity represented by the season in local, regional and international customs and traditions.

The much-anticipated Riyadh Season 2021 had advertisements featuring football star Lionel Messi shown in many major cities including London, Dubai, New York, and Newcastle, to name a few.

Aseel al-Bassam, a Saudi citizen from al-Khobar said she was “very excited to visit Riyadh in a few weeks to explore all the festivities of Riyadh Season.”

“I’m especially excited for Winter Wonderland,” al-Bassam added.

Starting October 26 and lasting until the end of March 2022, Winter Wonderland will include more than 103 games and six areas: Dreamland Carnival, Snow Forest, Magic Box, Horror Adventures, Wonder Road, and Winter Festival.

“The events lined up for Riyadh Season look amazing! I am looking forward to go to Winter Wonderland,” UAE national Noora Arjomand said, adding that she is planning to visit Riyadh for this season’s events.

Compared to the previous season, Winter Wonderland will have 40 percent more space during this year’s Riyadh Season, with added games, activities, and shows for all age groups.

