Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday met with the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh to discuss the Iranian nuclear talks, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two sides reviewed “bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States on the Iranian nuclear file and the ongoing international negotiations in this regard,” SPA said.

Prince Faisal and Malley also discussed the “intensification of joint efforts to address Iranian violations of international agreements and treaties.”

SPA reported the Saudi FM and the US special envoy stressed the importance of strengthening joint action to stop the Iranian support for terrorist militias that threaten security and stability in the Middle East and the world.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Policy Planning at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Rayed Krimly, according to SPA.

Earlier, Malley met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir to discuss the Iran nuclear deal.

The two also discussed tackling Iran-backed militias in the region, according to SPA.

Iran’s nuclear activities

Last week, Prince Faisal said that Iran’s nuclear activities put the region in a dangerous place.

Iran’s accelerating nuclear activities were very concerning, the Saudi FM told reporters during a briefing in Washington.

”We think we’re entering a dangerous phase,” he said after meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken.

As for talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Prince Faisal acknowledged them but said no “substantial progress” had been made. “We’re committed to continuing these discussions,” he added.

