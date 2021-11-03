.
In pictures: Riyadh Season’s Boulevard Riyadh City in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Season’s “Boulevard Riyadh City” (BlvdRuhCity) located in Saudi Arabia’s capital. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Located in the northern part of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, “Boulevard Riyadh City” (BlvdRuhCity) opened this week, offering visitors an entertainment destination as part of this year’s Riyadh Season.

The total area of the zone, located north of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, has seen a threefold expansion in its area compared to the previous season, amounting to around 900,000 m2, making it the largest entertainment facility in the region.

“In four months, Boulevard Riyadh City transformed from an empty land to a city full of entertainment options for all segments of society,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said in a tweet.

Boulevard Riyadh City is one of the biggest zones in the season, SPA said. “Triple in size this year, each of the sub-areas features its own set of activities, restaurants, events, and outlets that are catered to all visitors”

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off in October in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” but this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!” promising visitors bigger, better entertainment events and offerings.

