Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors

  • Font
A picture taken on January 31, 2020 shows young Saudis gathering at the Riyadh Season Boulevard in the Saudi capital. (AFP)
A picture taken on January 31, 2020 shows young Saudis gathering at the Riyadh Season Boulevard in the Saudi capital. (AFP)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Riyadh Season’s “Riyadh City Boulevard” is set to open on Monday, offering visitors an entertainment destination made up of nine different areas, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It is “the most important entertainment destination, the largest event area and an exceptional project built by Saudis,” according to SPA.

The total area of the zone, located north of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, has seen a threefold expansion in its area compared to the previous season, amounting to around 900,000 m2, making it the largest entertainment facility in the region.

The “Riyadh City Boulevard” has nine areas, each with its own set of events, restaurants, cafes, gardens, international game centers, festivals and stores.

Riyadh Season 2021 Winter Wonderland. (SPA)
Riyadh Season 2021 Winter Wonderland. (SPA)

It includes a fountain area with different displays of laser lights, colors and music that are synchronized with the fountain show.

Activities include the “Crystal Maze Experience,” which is being held for the first time outside the United Kingdom, SPA reported, among other activities, live events, and shows.

The zone will also host international events for the first time in the world, in addition to the largest cinema in the Middle East, which contains 25 high-quality screens where the latest films will be shown before their debut in international cinemas, in an area of around 22,280 square meters.

The “Riyadh City Boulevard” will open its doors to visitors daily from 05:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m., seven days a week.

Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off last week in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!” promising visitors bigger, better entertainment events and offerings.

“To facilitate the process of entering the zones in Riyadh Season, tickets have been unlinked to the ‘Tawakkalna’ app and it is sufficient to show ‘Tawakkalna’ when entering” zones, Al al-Sheikh said on Monday.

Tawakkalna is Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health COVID-19 tracking app.

