Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland kicks off with fireworks

Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland zone kicked off in Saudi Arabia’s capital on Wednesday with fireworks and games for visitors of all ages, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Winter Wonderland is the fifth zone to open in this year’s Riyadh Season.

The zone features games, activities, and events, including the “Magic Toy Box” for children, the world’s first mobile “Skyloop,” “Horror House,” a skating rink, a dancing fountain, and more than 103 games.

This year’s Riyadh Winter Wonderland has 40 percent more space than the previous season. The zone will be open until the end of March 2022.

There will be more games in the expanded area of 376,025 square meters. The festival also offers countless food and drink options.

Winter Wonderland includes six areas: Dreamland Carnival, Snow Forest, Magic Box, Horror Adventures, Wonder Road, and Winter Festival.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 launched October 20. The mega-event was first held in 2019, beginning in October and ending in January 2020. The inaugural event saw more than 10 million venue visits at the time.

