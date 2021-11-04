.
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 receives two Guinness World Record certificates

Riyadh Season’s “Boulevard Riyadh City” (BlvdRuhCity) located in Saudi Arabia’s capital. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 received two Guinness World Record certificates for ‘Avalanche,’ which is the tallest fun slide and the fun slide with the most lanes as per the Guinness record.

The head of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh announced the Season’s two world records on Twitter.

At a record length of 22,136 meters, the ‘Avalanche’ slide is located at the Boulevard Riyadh City zone.

‘Avalanche’ also has 24 lanes, holding the record of having the most lanes on a fun slide.

Located in the northern part of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, Boulevard Riyadh City (BlvdRuhCity) opened this week, offering visitors a large entertainment destination.

The Boulevard Riyadh City opens its doors to visitors daily from 05:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m., seven days a week.

The total area of the zone, located north of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, has seen a threefold expansion in its area compared to the previous season, amounting to around 900,000 m2, making it the largest entertainment facility in the region.

