Sales in Riyadh Season’s ‘Unique Jewelry Exhibition’ exceed $53.32 million

Sales in Riyadh Season’s ‘Unique Jewelry Exhibition’ held in Saudi Arabia’s capital exceeded $53.32 million (200 million riyals) as the exhibition wrapped up Saturday, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh announced on Sunday.

“Congratulations to everyone,” he said in a tweet.

The Unique Jewelry Exhibition was held in Riyadh Front in the Kingdom’s capital. Visitors of the exhibition were able to view and purchase jewelry pieces.

“The exhibition includes the finest precious jewelry made by skilled designers in the field of the jewelry industry. It is the largest exhibition in the Arabian Gulf, the Middle East and Europe and contains the rarest historical and traditional watches on the international level,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Unique Jewelry Exhibition was divided into four halls, each named after a season: Spring, summer, autumn, and winter, which signified the different mechanisms for extracting precious stones from land and sea according to the different seasons of the year.

Saudi jewelers and artisans were also encouraged to showcase and sell their jewelry at the exhibition.

The exhibition also showcased the largest diamond ring in the world, the most expensive blue diamond in the world weighing 10 carats, and a mask completely studded with diamonds, SPA reported.

