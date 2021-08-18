.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban takeover shatters dreams of Afghan Paralympic athletes trapped in Kabul

  • Font
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadi stranded in Kabul. (Screengrab via Reuters)
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadi stranded in Kabul. (Screengrab via Reuters)

Taliban takeover shatters dreams of Afghan Paralympic athletes trapped in Kabul

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president said on Wednesday that it was sad that Afghan athletes trapped in Kabul would not be able to compete in the Games and heartbreaking to watch a female athlete’s video plea for help in reaching Tokyo.

“There are no commercial flights. We all have seen the images from the airport in Kabul. It became clear to us right from the beginning that there will be no safe way to try to bring these athletes to Tokyo,” IPC President Andrew Parsons told Reuters in an interview.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Amid the country’s ongoing turmoil, the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee said on Monday that two Afghan athletes would not be able to attend the Games that commence on Aug. 24.

Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli had been scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Aug. 17.

In a video message, Khudadadi made a plea for help on Tuesday as she sought to escape Kabul and revive her shattered dream of becoming the country’s first female competitor at the Paralympic Games.

“I saw the video message. By seeing what’s happening in Afghanistan and this is shattering the dreams of one of our athletes, it is really sad and it really breaks my heart,” Parsons said.

Parsons added that the committee would work with the Afghan team to support her pursuing her dream again, including possibly competing at the games in Paris in 2024.

But now is “too soon” to discuss plans, he said.

“It’s something that goes way, way, way, way bigger than sports. And we are first concerned in Afghanistan as a nation and with the human beings, especially the female of that nation. I think first, the nation needs to define its own destiny.”

Like the Olympics that ended earlier this month, the Tokyo Paralympics will take place generally without spectators, organizers have said, as Japan has extended COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games.

The host city Tokyo announced 4,377 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.

Read more:

US intelligence warned over the summer of Afghan military collapse: Report

Explainer: The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan. What’s next?

US will redeploy forces in Afghanistan to combat terrorism if necessary: Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev
Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More