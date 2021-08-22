Afghanistan’s girls robotics team evacuated from Kabul after Taliban takeover

Ten members of Afghanistan’s girls robotics team were evacuated from Kabul and brought to Qatar after the Taliban took over the country, the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF) and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Several members of the girls Afghan robotics team have safely arrived in Doha, Qatar, from Kabul, Afghanistan,” the statement said.

The girls, who are between the ages of 16 and 18, safely arrived in Doha after the Taliban took over the country last week, according to the statement.

Several members of the team are still in Kabul, but the DCF said it was working on organizing flights to get them out of the country.

“The Digital Citizen Fund (DCF), the team’s parent organization, is deeply grateful to the government of Qatar for their outstanding support, which included not only expediting the visa process but sending a plane after outbound flights from Afghanistan were repeatedly canceled,” the DCF said in a statement.

Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown, a board member on the DCF, said that she and the DCF founder had been working with Qatar to transport the girls out of the country since early August when the Taliban quickly began gaining control of Afghanistan.

“The flight out of Kabul was only at the very end of a journey in which safety was always a concern,” Brown said.

“Ultimately the girls ‘rescued’ themselves. If it were not for their hard work and courage to pursue an education, which brought them in contact with the world, they would still be trapped. We need to continue to support them and others like them,” the board member added.

Countries around the world have sent dozens of evacuation flights to Kabul to transport their citizens and Afghans who helped US-led forces in the past two decades flee the country as the Taliban took over the country.

