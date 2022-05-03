Putin says Russia ready for talks with Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Moscow is ready for talks with Ukraine, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

“The President of Russia outlined the principled approaches to negotiating with Ukrainian representatives, emphasizing that, despite Kyiv's inconsistency and unwillingness to work seriously, the Russian side is still open to dialogue,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

The Kremlin added that Putin also informed Macron about progress of Russia’s “special military operation” – Moscow’s description of its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin called on the West to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The two sides discussed the threat of the war to global food security and Putin said that Western sanctions on his country exacerbated the situation.

Last week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to hold talks with Putin.

“It doesn't matter whether I want it or not. During the last three years which I had, which people gave to me, I was ready to discuss with the Russian president the end of the war. Now it is the same signals (Russia's statements about talks with Ukraine) that they were sending before they had launched a large-scale invasion. I underline once again that they are not ready for peace settlement,” Zelenskyy said.

