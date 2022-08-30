Heavy fighting in much of Russian-occupied Kherson: Ukraine’s presidency

There is “heavy fighting” in “almost the entire territory” of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson occupied by Russian troops, Ukraine’s presidency said Tuesday.



The clashes were raging after Ukrainian troops on Monday launched a counter-offensive to retake the southern region which was seized by Russia early in the war.



“Powerful explosions continued throughout the day and throughout the night in Kherson region,” the president’s office said in a morning update.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Heavy fighting is taking place in almost the entire territory of the Kherson region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched offensive actions in various directions,” it added.



Regional officials said the long-awaited offensive was “the beginning of the de-occupation of Kherson region.”



In an intelligence note, Britain’s defense ministry said although it was “not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukrainian advances” its army had increased “artillery fire in front line sectors across southern Ukraine.”



It added that it was using “long-range precision strikes to disrupt Russian resupply” lines.



Read more:

EU foreign policy chief Borrell eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

Advertisement

Russia ships S-300 air defense missiles out of Syria: Satellite images

G7 demands unimpeded access for IAEA at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant: Statement