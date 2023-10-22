Cathay Pacific cancels Hong Kong-Tel Aviv flights for rest of 2023

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it has canceled all flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv for the rest of this year, citing “the ongoing situation in Israel.”



Customers with tickets between the cities through March 31, 2024 “can rebook, reroute, or refund their travel without the usual fees,” the company said in a statement.

Cathay first stopped flights to Israel earlier this month, along with many other airlines, after the country was attacked by Hamas. The airline operated three flights a week to Israel before it suspended the service, according to flight data company Cirium.

