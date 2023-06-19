Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
2020-04-27T121929Z_2_LYNXNPEG3Q0O7_RTROPTP_4_SAUDI-WHEAT-UKRAINE-SALIC-IA3
File photo of a Saudi-owned overseas farm.

Saudi Arabia buys wheat from Saudi-owned overseas farms: Food authority

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia bought 355,000 tonnes of wheat for the shipment period August to December from Saudi-owned overseas farms, data from General Food Security Authority showed on Monday.

It was bought at an average price of $302.90 per tonne, the data showed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for September-October shipment.

Read more:

Advertisement

Mariam Almheiri urges G20 to back ‘Global Framework on Agriculture, Food Systems’

Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy about 595,000 tonnes wheat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size