Coronavirus: COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med, says WHO official

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday.

The first doses provided for the region through COVAX will arrive in February, WHO official Yvan Hutin told reporters.

The WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region comprises of Middle Eastern countries as well as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, and is designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally. COVAX has said it aims to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries this year.

At least five countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region will benefit from the first wave of COVAX vaccines though the list of countries is yet been confirmed, said Richard Brennan, a second WHO official.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Countries with larger populations, lower income and weaker health systems that are expected to make slower progress vaccinating will be prioritized in the COVAX vaccine rollout, officials said.

Eight countries in the Eastern Mediterranean have started vaccination campaigns. Ten countries in the region have documented one or more coronavirus variants, though its likely that the variants have spread further, Brennan said.

Read more:

US under Biden intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says adviser Fauci

Coronavirus: WHO plans slew of COVID-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

Lives on the line if world fails with COVID-19 vaccine logistics, warns COVAX chief

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 16:42 - GMT 13:42