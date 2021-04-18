.
More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 

A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

More than seven million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Over 587 vaccination centers have opened across the Kingdom to ensure all citizens and residents have easy access to the dose, according to the ministry.

Free coronavirus vaccines are also available for the public in pharmacies across Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Last month, the Kingdom announced it would be expanding its national coronavirus vaccine campaign to include a much larger segment of its population.

The registered priority groups have all received their COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the ministry has now made the dose available to other groups of people.

Individuals who wish to be vaccinated must first register on the official Sehhaty application.

They can then book direct appointments according to the available dates and the nearest vaccination center, according to the health ministry.

“This step comes as a continuation of health efforts to preserve the safety of citizens and residents and limit the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate vaccination,” the health ministry had said at the time.

