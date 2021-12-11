.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Japan’s popular Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

  • Font
A shopper standing on an escalator passes by the Super Mario of Nintendo at an electronics store in Tokyo, on Nov. 2, 2020. (AP)
A shopper standing on an escalator passes by the Super Mario of Nintendo at an electronics store in Tokyo, on Nov. 2, 2020. (AP)

Japan’s popular Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

The Associated Press, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles sold millions of units worldwide, has died, according to the university in Kyoto where he taught. He was 78.

Uemura, the lead architect behind Nintendo Co.’s trailblazing home game consoles, died Monday, Ritsumeikan University said in a statement. The cause of his death was not released.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Born in Tokyo in 1943, Uemura studied electronic engineering at the Chiba Institute of Technology and joined Nintendo in 1971.

Uemura was tasked by then-president Hiroshi Yamauchi in 1981 with developing a home console for games like Donkey Kong, which was a huge hit in the United States at the time but only available for arcade use.

The so-called Famicom game system hit the Japanese market in 1983 as Nintendo’s first cartridge-based console, allowing users to play popular games that came in cassette formats. The upgraded Super Famicom was released in Japan in 1990.

The Nintendo Entertainment System, as it was known, hit the United States in 1985 and eventually became a global sensation with more than 60 million consoles sold worldwide, bringing international recognition to a company that previously made traditional Japanese card games, other playing cards, and toys.

After retiring from Nintendo, Uemura taught game studies starting in 2004 at Ritsumeikan University in the ancient Japanese capital, which is also home to Nintendo.

“We offer our heartfelt appreciation for Mr. Uemura’s huge contributions to the development of the game industry by introducing a variety of video game consoles including family computers,” Ritsumeikan University said in a statement. “May he rest in peace.”

Read more: As gaming activity surges, Nintendo unveils updated Switch game console

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
Top Content
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq
Saudi Crown Prince concludes Gulf tour after stop in Kuwait Saudi Crown Prince concludes Gulf tour after stop in Kuwait
Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati
Finland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 bln Finland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 bln
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More