One million visitors in three days as Expo 2020 Dubai final curtain nears
Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than one million visits last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as visitors say their final goodbyes to what has been a spectacular six months.
More well-wishers are expected to flock to the site in the remaining three days to be part of the World Expo’s closing action and entertainment – including what promises to be an unforgettable closing ceremony, complete with fireworks, air shows and world-class performers.
An unprecedented amount of people explored Expo 2020 Dubai in the past week, with the busiest weekend across its entire six months driving the total number of visits to 22,937,830.
This means the first World Expo in the region has fulfilled its commitment to attract between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits, a target range set out in the registration dossier that was officially ratified by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states in 2015, and a remarkable achievement in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The last day of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Thursday (March 31), will be a historic one, welcoming the UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team, before an unforgettable climax.
