Saudia Airlines offers GCC countries flight tickets for $150 for Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines resumes operating its international flights to 30 international destinations around the world after the Kingdom’s decision to lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad took effect. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines. (SPA)

Saudia Airlines offers GCC countries flight tickets for $150 for Riyadh Season

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Airlines launched a promotion offering flight tickets for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for only $150 to attract visitors to Riyadh Season, the official Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday.

The promotion comes in line with the framework of partnership between Saudia and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Riyadh Season 2021's Zaman Village in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Riyadh Season 2021’s Zaman Village in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

“The unprecedented promotional offer includes a two-way ticket from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha and Manama to Riyadh, and will continue until 8th of December 2021,” the press agency said.

Those who wish to buy the discounted flight tickets can use the promotional code ‘IMAGINE’ when booking through Saudia Airlines’ website.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off last month in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2021's Winter Wonderland in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Riyadh Season 2021’s Winter Wonderland in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!” promising visitors bigger, better entertainment events and offerings.

The season hosts several entertainment events and performances suited for attendees of all age groups.

Explore More