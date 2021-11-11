Saudia Airlines offers GCC countries flight tickets for $150 for Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Airlines launched a promotion offering flight tickets for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for only $150 to attract visitors to Riyadh Season, the official Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The promotion comes in line with the framework of partnership between Saudia and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

“The unprecedented promotional offer includes a two-way ticket from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha and Manama to Riyadh, and will continue until 8th of December 2021,” the press agency said.



Those who wish to buy the discounted flight tickets can use the promotional code ‘IMAGINE’ when booking through Saudia Airlines’ website.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off last month in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!” promising visitors bigger, better entertainment events and offerings.

The season hosts several entertainment events and performances suited for attendees of all age groups.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 offers 64 hours of entertainment a day

Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors

‘Imagine more’: Riyadh Season 2021 promises bigger, better entertainment events