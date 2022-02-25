Ukrainian expats protest in Jordan capital against Russia’s invasion

Ukrainians living in Jordan staged a protest in Amman against the Russian invasion of their country.

About 150 protesters held Ukrainian flags and chanted anti-Putin slogans Friday.

“We would like to send a message to the Russian monster that occupied Ukrainian land, to take off his hands from our land, from our people, because we are Ukrainians, we are independent country, we are not Russians,” said one of the protesters.

Protesters also chanted pro-Ukraine slogans and called on the Russian president to leave their country.

Dozens of Jordanians also participated in the protest in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Jordan is following with deep concern and regret the development of the crisis in Ukraine, the deterioration of the situation and the escalation of tension.

The ministry’s Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul stressed Jordan’s unwavering stance that rejects using force or threatening to utilize it when settling conflicts and the need to respect international law, the UN Charter, the sovereignty and regional integrity of states and the principles of good neighborliness.

