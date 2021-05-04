.
.
.
.
Language

CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report

The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in Langley, Virginia. (File Photo: Reuters)
The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in Langley, Virginia. (File Photo: Reuters)

CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An individual tried to get into the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) headquarters in Virginia, local media reported Monday, which led to a complete lockdown of the surrounding areas.

NBC News quoted two security officials as confirming that the alleged intruder was stopped immediately by armed guards. A separate official told NBC News that no shots were fired but that CIA personnel were “negotiating with the person,” who remained in their vehicle.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The CIA issued a statement, carried by the US network. “In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate. Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved,” the spokeswoman said.

Read more: No indication officer in Capitol attack was stabbed, shot

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
Saudi Arabia reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 953 new cases in 24 hours Saudi Arabia reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 953 new cases in 24 hours
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
Russian military in Armenia reinforce areas near Azeri border: Reports Russian military in Armenia reinforce areas near Azeri border: Reports
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More