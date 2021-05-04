CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report

An individual tried to get into the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) headquarters in Virginia, local media reported Monday, which led to a complete lockdown of the surrounding areas.

NBC News quoted two security officials as confirming that the alleged intruder was stopped immediately by armed guards. A separate official told NBC News that no shots were fired but that CIA personnel were “negotiating with the person,” who remained in their vehicle.

Looks like CIA HQ on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/g4AgAzyH4C — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) May 3, 2021

The CIA issued a statement, carried by the US network. “In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate. Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved,” the spokeswoman said.

