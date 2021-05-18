.
King Salman orders evacuation of family infected with COVID-19 from India

A Saudi family infected with COVID-19 was transferred to the Kingdom from India by the Air Medical Evacuation Department of the Health Services of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense. (Via @modgovksa Twitter)
King Salman orders evacuation of family infected with COVID-19 from India

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

A Saudi Arabian family infected with COVID-19 was transferred to the Kingdom from India by the Air Medical Evacuation Department of the Health Services of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense, under the directives of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Air medical evacuation succeeds in transferring a Saudi family infected with the coronavirus from India to Saudi Arabia,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter.

The air medical evacuation plane arrived at King Salman Air Base after a 15-hour flight, while adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted the suspension on citizens traveling abroad, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

However, citizens are banned from direct or indirect travel to 13 countries without prior permission from the concerned authorities, including India.

