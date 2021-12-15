Boca Juniors beats Barcelona in Riyadh match honoring Maradona

Argentina’s Boca Juniors won the ‘Maradona Cup’ after beating their Spanish counterpart Barcelona on penalties in a friendly match at Mrsool Park stadium in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Tuesday.

Ferran Jutgla gave Barcelona the lead in the 50th minute but Exequiel Zeballos levelled mid-way through the second half and the match finished 1-1.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Boca Juniors then won the cup in a penalty shootout.

The match was held in memory of the late Argentine football player Diego Maradona, as part of Riyadh Season.

Family members of the late Maradona attended the match held in his honor and took photos with Turki Al al-Sheikh, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Football legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack in November 2020 in Buenos Aires.

Maradona, who died at the age of 60, had battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery prior to his death.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives minister of sports, al-Hilal football players

Argentinian soccer superstar Maradona dies of heart attack

Old container promises treasure trove of Maradona memorabilia