Russia sets up new ground forces formation to support Ukraine operation: UK

Russia has “almost certainly” established a major new ground forces formation to support its operations in Ukraine, Britain said on Tuesday.

This unit, called the 3rd Army Corps, is based out of the city of Mulino, east of Russia’s capital Moscow, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.



The update also added that Russian commanders continued to face “competing operational priorities” of reinforcing its offensive in the eastern Donbas region, as well as strengthening its defense against Ukrainian counterattacks in south.



Moscow refers to the Ukraine invasion as a “special military operation.”

