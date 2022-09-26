Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince receive Bahraini King in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Hamad congratulated King Salman on Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day, wishing the Kingdom continued success, prosperity and security, Bahrain’s state news agency reported.

The two monarchs affirmed the depth of the Saudi-Bahraini relations and discussed the long-standing ties between the two countries, as well as areas of cooperation, joint action and coordination.

The pair also discussed regional and global developments.

The Bahraini King commended Saudi Arabia’s instrumental role in ensuring regional stability and security, as well as promoting peace and serving causes for the greater good.

The Crown Prince also held a dinner in honor of King Hamad in a reception which was attended by Minister of State and cabinet member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz; Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz; Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz; Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammad al-Aiban; and the Minister of State and Cabinet Member, Mohammad bin Abdulmalik al-AlSheikh.

The reception was also attended by senior Bahraini government officials including personal representative of the King, Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa; Royal Court Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; Head of the Survey and Land Registration Bureau Sheikh Salman bin Abdullah Al Khalifa; the King’s Advisor for Media Affairs Nabeel bin Yaqoob al-Hamer; and Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s state news agency reported.

