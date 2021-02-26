Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi border: FM 

Damascus denounced on Friday Washington’s overnight strike on Iran-backed fighters in east Syria, calling it a “bad sign” from the new administration of US President Joe Biden, state media reported.

Syria “strongly condemns the cowardly American aggression” on Deir Ezzor province, its foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.

“It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international” norms.

