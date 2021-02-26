.
.
.
.
Language

Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi border: FM 

A picture taken on November 12, 2018 from al-Qaim in Iraq's border al-Anbar province shows the Syrian border city of Albu Kamal in the Deir ez-Zor region. (File photo: AFP)
A picture shows the Syrian border city of Albu Kamal in the Deir ez-Zor region. (File photo: AFP)

Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi border: FM 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Damascus

Published: Updated:

Damascus denounced on Friday Washington’s overnight strike on Iran-backed fighters in east Syria, calling it a “bad sign” from the new administration of US President Joe Biden, state media reported.

Syria “strongly condemns the cowardly American aggression” on Deir Ezzor province, its foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international” norms.

Read more:

US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria hit several areas on Iraqi border: Report

UK supports US response against Iran-backed militias in Syria: Foreign Secretary

Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More