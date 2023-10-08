Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli flag
File photo of Israeli flag.
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel expected ‘stronger condemnation’ of Hamas from China: Beijing embassy official

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel expected to see a “stronger condemnation” of Hamas from China, a country it views as its friend, Yuval Waks, a senior official at the Israeli embassy in Beijing, said on Sunday.

“When people are being murdered, slaughtered in the streets, this is not the time to call for a two-state solution,” Waks told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China’s foreign ministry earlier on Sunday urged the relevant parties to remain calm and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians, adding that “the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.”

Advertisement

Read more:

Over 700 Israelis and Palestinians killed as Israel pounds Gaza after Hamas attack

Policeman in Egypt kills two Israelis and one Egyptian at tourist site in Alexandria

Israeli Knesset member calls for second ‘Nakba’ amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size