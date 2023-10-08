Israel expected ‘stronger condemnation’ of Hamas from China: Beijing embassy official
Israel expected to see a “stronger condemnation” of Hamas from China, a country it views as its friend, Yuval Waks, a senior official at the Israeli embassy in Beijing, said on Sunday.
“When people are being murdered, slaughtered in the streets, this is not the time to call for a two-state solution,” Waks told reporters.
China’s foreign ministry earlier on Sunday urged the relevant parties to remain calm and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians, adding that “the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.”
